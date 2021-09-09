Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Mike Gallagher on why Dr. Anthony Fauci must resign

Says 'Eco Health Alliance did exactly what Fauci said they didn't do'

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
Rep. Mike Gallagher on why Dr. Anthony Fauci must resign Video

Rep. Mike Gallagher on why Dr. Anthony Fauci must resign

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., calls on Dr. Anthony Fauci to resign after newly released documents showing the nation's top infectious disease expert lied about U.S. support for gain-of-function research.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., on "America's Newsroom" Thursday called on Dr. Anthony Fauci to resign after newly released documents showing the nation's top infectious disease expert lied about the U.S. support for gain-of-function research.

REP. GALLAGHER DEMANDS FAUCI RESIGN, SAYING HE 'LIED TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE' ABOUT WUHAN LAB

MIKE GALLAGHER: In a response to questions that I posed to him, he [Fauci] said none of the research involved altering the viruses to make them more transmissible or pathogenic. Now based on this document declassification… We know they combined spike proteins for one coronavirus. With another, once they pumped it through mice with humanized lungs and then tried to do therapeutics on the mice, including monoclonal antibodies, the mice were resistant. They did exactly what Fauci said they didn't do. They made a naturally occurring virus stronger and more pathogenic. So, that is why Fauci must resign. 

