Rep. Mike Gallagher on why Dr. Anthony Fauci must resign

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., on "America's Newsroom" Thursday called on Dr. Anthony Fauci to resign after newly released documents showing the nation’s top infectious disease expert lied about the U.S. support for gain-of-function research.

MIKE GALLAGHER: In a response to questions that I posed to him, he [Fauci] said none of the research involved altering the viruses to make them more transmissible or pathogenic. Now based on this document declassification… We know they combined spike proteins for one coronavirus. With another, once they pumped it through mice with humanized lungs and then tried to do therapeutics on the mice, including monoclonal antibodies, the mice were resistant. They did exactly what Fauci said they didn’t do. They made a naturally occurring virus stronger and more pathogenic. So, that is why Fauci must resign.

