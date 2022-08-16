Rep. McCaul slams White House for not cooperating with Afghanistan review: 'They didn't have a plan'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, reflected on the botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan over a year ago and slammed the Biden administration for refusing to cooperate with investigations into the events. On "America Reports" Tuesday, McCaul argued the Biden administration was "absolutely wrong" in their assessments of the circumstances in Afghanistan and their evacuation strategy.

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL: They have not presented anything to Congress really since the collapse. They refuse to cooperate with my investigation, even though we gave him ample opportunities. Many of their witnesses wouldn't talk to us. They important documents like this dissenting memo from the embassy of their embassy employees, 23 of them, according to the secretary of state's attention, that the situation was so dire that they needed to evacuate at that time. It was chaotic because they didn't have a plan. They didn't listen to the intelligence community on the ground or our top military officials in the Pentagon who kept telling me that this thing is going to happen fast sooner rather than later. At the same time, state and White House are paying a very rosy picture and analysis. And the president says they're not going to evacuate from helicopters at the embassy like Vietnam. And that was wrong in his assessment that al Qaeda is gone is absolutely wrong as well. And there are many more points I can make. But the other day there was an offer to allow American forces in NATO to take over Kabul for purposes of evacuation. That was declined by the White House, and they put the Taliban in charge of the perimeter, which led to the chaos you're talking about and the suicide bomber that killed 13 American servicemen and women.

