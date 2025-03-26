Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene scolds NPR CEO over personal views during fiery DOGE subcommittee hearing

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., scolded NPR CEO Katherine Maher on Capitol Hill during Wednesday’s fiery DOGE subcommittee hearing on alleged biased content on public media.

After opening statements, Greene blasted Maher, who testified along with PBS CEO Paula Kerger and two other witnesses, for her previous job of overseeing Wikipedia, saying it’s a "platform that doesn’t tell the truth." Greene then read personal statements that Maher previously made on social media so the "public can understand" her views.

Greene noted Maher has called President Donald Trump a "deranged, racist sociopath," has said America is "addicted to White supremacy" and found the terms "boy and girl" to be "erasing language" for non-binary people.

"The federal funding that your outlet receives comes from all American taxpayer dollars. Not just from your viewers who support such statements as these, let me inform you that your federal funding is also paid for by the other half of the country. The 77 million Americans who voted for President Trump. Someone you called a deranged, racist sociopath," Greene said.

Maher was criticized by conservatives in 2024 when she took over NPR and her old social media posts expressing progressive views were unearthed. But Greene said that many find Maher’s "pro-censorship and anti-free speech views more concerning" than her politics.

"The only speech you like seems to be speech that you agree with," Greene said.

"In 2021, you called the First Amendment the No. 1 challenge in American journalism because it makes it hard to crack down on bad information. You said in a Ted Talk that our reverence for the truth might be a distraction. You've also expressed support for deplatforming individuals you view as fascist," Greene continued. "Who do you think should be charged with cracking down on so-called bad information? Is it NPR? Is it the government? Is it you?"

Maher then attempted to thank Greene for the opportunity to speak but was quickly cut off.

"Is it up to you and NPR to crack down on bad information or decide the truth? Answer the question," Greene said.

Maher shot back, "Absolutely not, I am a very strong believer in free speech."

Greene cut her off again to say Maher’s "public statements say otherwise," before noting comments she made when she was CEO of Wikipedia and accusing her of censoring information related to the COVID pandemic.

"Madame Chair, Wikipedia never censored any information," Maher said.

Maher has previously defended her old social media posts.

"In America everyone is entitled to free speech as a private citizen," she said in a statement last year.