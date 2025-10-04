CNN's Van Jones turns on Democrats during government shutdown fight over political strategy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN political commentator Van Jones shared his "concern" for Democrats on "Real Time" Friday as the government shutdown drags into the weekend.

"I think you can always trust our party to do the wrong thing at the wrong time for the right reason," Jones charged.

The Senate again failed to reopen the government Friday on a largely party line, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and most Senate Democrats refusing to budge on their fight over Obamacare.

They argue that people who use Obamacare will see their health-care premiums skyrocket if Congress doesn’t immediately negotiate a bipartisan continuing resolution (CR) extending Obamacare tax credits that expire at the end of the year.

The CNN pundit acknowledged he might "piss off" some of his Democratic friends before explaining what he sees as the party’s political disadvantage in forcing a shutdown.

"So now people are going to be mad about the post office and a hundred other things that Republicans can then blame on us," the commentator lamented.

While Jones objected to healthcare premiums going "through the roof" in October, he addressed what he sees as the less harmful option.

"I get it, the base is upset…’Please do something, do anything,’ but the something probably shouldn’t be throwing a bunch of people out of work in the federal government and crushing American government’s ability to function right before the pain was about to start," he argued. "So that’s my concern."

Jones appeared to share "Real Time" host Bill Maher’s view that the shutdown is a form of "leverage" for Democrats.

However, he stressed that it should be used "at the right time," calling the shutdown just one more "piece of garbage" thrown at Americans.

The commentator went on to call out Schumer’s apparent change of heart about the situation.

"The weird thing is, I talked to Chuck Schumer about this like three months ago, and he was kicking me in the butt because I had been tough on him for not allowing the government to shut down," Jones recalled. "And he convinced me that shutting the government down is stupid. Then I turn on the TV and he says, ‘We’re now shutting the government down.’"

While Jones called the shutdown’s timing "not that great," he concluded, "Maybe it’ll work."

Both political parties have yet to reach a deal on Capitol Hill.

Republicans, like Senate Majority Leader John Thune, accuse Democrats of holding Americans – and their government – "hostage."

"This is about doing what's in the best interest of the American people," Thune said Friday. "And what's in the best interest of the American people is keeping the government open and operating so it can continue to work on their behalf."