Rep. James Comer: House Oversight Dems are acting as criminal defense attorneys for the Biden family

Rep. James Comer R-Ky., shared with "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo the latest revelations into the Biden family business dealings probe, explaining the 'hurdles' facing Committee Republicans as the Democrats obstruct the investigation into the Bidens' alleged business deals and influence peddling.

BIDEN FAMILY RECEIVED MILLIONS FROM FOREIGN NATIONALS, TRIED TO CONCEAL SOURCE OF FUNDS: HOUSE OVERSIGHT

REP. JAMES COMER: … I can tell you one thing that a lot of people don't know. When I issue a subpoena to a bank or to an individual… when we get information in from the bank or from any individual, they make two copies, one for the majority, which are the Republican, one for the minority, which is the Democrat. And my biggest problem with the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee is they're acting as a criminal defense attorney for the Biden family. Not only are they not working with us, they're obstructing every step of the way.

… So the hurdles that our committee is having to overcome with the Democrats on the committee, with the Biden big dollar criminal defense attorneys, with the power of the White House, with the Department of Justice, with the FBI. There are a lot of obstacles, but I think what we produced this week, this 38-page memorandum, was pretty solid evidence that we've been able to accumulate showing that Joe Biden lied when he said his family never took money from China. Showing that the media got it wrong when they said none of these payments were ever made while Joe Biden was in office and then naming nine Biden family members that received money.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

…None of this was ever known before. So we presented the media with something they weren't used to, especially when Adam Schiff was leading the investigations. We produced evidence.