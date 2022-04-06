Morale of Border Patrol agency is 'under attack,' congressman warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, told "The Story with Martha McCallum" Wednesday the morale of the Border Patrol agency is "under attack."

REP. TONY GONZALES: I think what you’re going to see is you’re going to see Governor Abbott do everything that he can to secure the border. Part of my conversation with Chief Ortiz today was to talk about that coordination and there’s been amazing coordination between the Border Patrol and the state of Texas as far as law enforcement. We need to make sure that continues. There were some things that came out that I think are important.

You know, one is here we have 3,800 Border Patrol agents that are not vaccinated. We haven’t talked about this for a while, but, President Biden came out late last year and said he was going to fire Border Patrol agents that didn’t get vaccinated. I think this is something that we should take off the table, and we should realize that these 3,800 Border Patrol agents that have chosen not to get vaccinated shouldn’t be removed from service, especially now when we’re about to see this crisis. Another thing he mentioned is his morale. Just last week, there was a suicide within the Border Patrol agents. This is the sixth one of the year. These are things that are not getting talked about. The morale of the Border Patrol agency is certainly under attack.

