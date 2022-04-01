Mike Pence slams Biden admin for ending Title 42: Makes border crisis 'even worse'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Mike Pence argued Friday that the Biden administration will make the border crisis "even worse" by rescinding the Trump-era Title 42 public health policy.

"It’s hard to believe that the Biden administration has found a way to make the worse border crisis in American history even worse," Pence told "America Reports."

"This is simply going to continue to exacerbate a flow of illegal immigrants across our border that is besetting not only border states but impacting people all across this country."

The Biden administration announced Friday it will be terminating in May the policy used to quickly expel migrants at the southern border since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, despite fears of a massive migrant wave in the coming months.

"After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19 (such as highly effective vaccines and therapeutics), the CDC Director has determined that an Order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary," the Centers for Disease Control said in a statement.

Pence defended Title 42 as an effective way to return people to Mexico quickly and have migrants remain in Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic.

"That actually reduced illegal immigration during the Trump-Pence administration by 90%," Pence told co-host John Roberts.

"It seems to me the Biden administration is intent on driving an agenda that can only be described as open borders. The American people are not having it, they want secure borders, they want an end to the crisis of illegal immigration. This will only make it worse."

