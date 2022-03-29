Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Gallagher urges White House to shut down Ron Klain's Twitter account: 'Makes us look like amateurs'

The Biden administration is under fire for mixed messaging on the Russia-Ukraine war

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss how the Biden administration is dealing with the Russia-Ukraine war and why he thinks the chief of staff's Twitter account is a threat to national security.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., urged the White House to shut down chief of staff Ron Klain's Twitter account Tuesday, warning it damages national security as the Biden administration faces criticism over mixed messaging on the Russia-Ukraine war. Rep. Gallagher joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the matter, highlighting the contradictions in messaging surrounding both "sanctions and deterrence" targeting Moscow. 

TULSI GABBARD: BIDEN'S REGIME CHANGE COMMENT REVEALS HIS TRUE ‘OBJECTIVES’ FOR PUTIN

MIKE GALLAGHER: I was listening to Peter Doocy's description, and I had the thought that perhaps the best thing for national security and global stability would be for the White House to shut down Ron Klain's Twitter account, which is doing enormous damage to national security and makes us look like amateurs on the world stage. Listen, the president made a mistake. He made a gaffe. He walked it back. I'm fine with the walk back, but now they're walking back the walk back, and we saw the same contradiction with the connection between sanctions and deterrence. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.