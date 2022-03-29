Rep. Gallagher urges White House to shut down Ron Klain's Twitter account: 'Makes us look like amateurs'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., urged the White House to shut down chief of staff Ron Klain's Twitter account Tuesday, warning it damages national security as the Biden administration faces criticism over mixed messaging on the Russia-Ukraine war. Rep. Gallagher joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the matter, highlighting the contradictions in messaging surrounding both "sanctions and deterrence" targeting Moscow.

TULSI GABBARD: BIDEN'S REGIME CHANGE COMMENT REVEALS HIS TRUE ‘OBJECTIVES’ FOR PUTIN

MIKE GALLAGHER: I was listening to Peter Doocy's description, and I had the thought that perhaps the best thing for national security and global stability would be for the White House to shut down Ron Klain's Twitter account, which is doing enormous damage to national security and makes us look like amateurs on the world stage. Listen, the president made a mistake. He made a gaffe. He walked it back. I'm fine with the walk back, but now they're walking back the walk back, and we saw the same contradiction with the connection between sanctions and deterrence.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" BELOW: