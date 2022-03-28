Tulsi Gabbard: Biden's regime change comment reveals his true 'objectives' for Putin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden's regime change comment offered the public a glimpse into the true "aims and objectives" of his administration as it relates to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard argued Monday.

Gabbard , a 2020 presidential candidate and U.S. military reservist, pointed to Biden's speech in Warsaw on Saturday where he appeared to call for a new regime in Russia, declaring at the time that President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

The White House issued an immediate clarification on the president's comment, prompting the media to chalk it up to one of several "gaffes" he made while traveling abroad. But Gabbard believes the president was verbalizing what had been his primary objective all along.

"It was not a gaffe at all," she told Tucker Carlson. "President Biden just said out loud what the aims and objectives of his administration’s policies are, which is regime change in Russia, to get Putin out of power. They are doing so through using the primary weapons of economic warfare," she said.

"They are doing so by waging this modern-day siege against Russia, isolating, containing, destroying their economy, starving the Russian people in the hope that the Russian people or the military will rise up and revolt and overthrow their government, and get rid of Putin."

Gabbard said she believes Biden is "lying" about his true motives to avoid the political blowback that would result from initiating a "regime change war."

"The reason why they are lying about this to the American people, is, they know we are sick and tired of our country waging regime change wars. We remember how costly and devastating these wars in Iraq, Libya, Syria have been. And we rejected them wholeheartedly," she said. "So if they were to come out and tell the truth, their polls would tank even more than they already are, and their politics would suffer."

"The American people are smart enough to know that a regime change war against a nuclear-armed Russia is very different from any other that’s been waged before," she continued, "and will result in disastrous consequences that go beyond anything we could even imagine."