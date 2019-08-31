Rep. Dingell tells president 'stop being so chaotic' with China, Trump responds

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., criticized the Trump administration's trade war with China Saturday in a Fox News interview, calling the White House strategy "chaotic."

"The problem is that the president's trade strategy is chaotic. It's more for headlines than for a strategic steady trade strategy," Dingell told "America's News HQ."

TRUMP STANDS FIRM ON CHINA TRADE WAR

The Democratic lawmaker was critical of China and said they were "hurting us in many ways" and that the United States needs to "step up" to them.

"Trade with China is very complicated and I actually think that we've got to do something about it and we've needed to do something about it for some time," Dingell said. "They manipulate their currency."

However, Dingell is not happy with President Trump's negotiating techniques and messaging.

"I want to see us deal with China. I want the president to... stop being so chaotic," Dingell said. "I want him to be more strategic and to do a better job of explaining it."

Beginning Sunday, the U.S. will impose a 15 percent tariff on a number of consumer goods -- including footwear, clothing and textiles, which constitute more than a third of the latest target in the more than yearlong trade war. So far, most U.S. imports of clothing and shoes from China have been spared.

These new tariffs will likely deliver a direct blow to American consumers, barring a last-minute reversal or ceasefire.

Trump tweeted about Dingell's interview, taking issue with the congresswoman and other Democrats for their take on the situation.

"Just watched Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, and many other Democrats, wanting to give up on our very successful Trade battle with China, which has had its worst Economic year in memory (and getting worse)," Trump tweeted. "We are taking in $Billions. Will be big for Farmers and ALL!"

Fox Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.