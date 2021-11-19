Rep. Byron Donalds: GOP opposed spending bill because it’s a ‘joke, giveaway to blue states’

House Small Business Committee member Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that Republicans will do whatever they can to stop President Joe Biden’s massive social policy spending bill, which passed the House Friday but faces an uphill climb in the Senate.

HOUSE PASSES DEMS' SPENDING BILL AFTER RECORD-BREAKING MCCARTHY SPEECH: LIVE UPDATES

BYRON DONALDS: Oh, well, first of all, I wasn’t on the floor for the leader’s speech. But what it demonstrated to the American people is that we are going to try to do everything we can to stop one of the most reckless pieces of legislation that’s ever moved through the nation’s capital.

...

So, Kevin McCarthy, last night stood up and did everything he could, you know, at this time to stop this bill from moving forward. It’s because it’s a joke. It’s a giveaway to rich people in blue states. It’s a giveaway to companies like Solyndra with this green bank that they want to create. It’s a giveaway of the worst kind. Frankly, in expanding the social safety net which is going to cause more people to make a decision to either stay home or work less, which is going to hurt small businesses all over our country.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: