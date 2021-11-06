GOP lawmakers blast 'RINOS' after House passes $1.2T infrastructure bill: 'Time to name names'

House Republicans opposing the Democrats' $1 trillion infrastructure package reacted swiftly late Friday after their colleagues across the aisle – aided by 13 members of the GOP – passed the legislation.

The bipartisan bill’s passage was viewed a win for the Biden administration and ended weeks of deadlock between moderate and progressive Democrats.

Some Republicans who voted "no" called the bill "communist" or "socialist" and decried their GOP colleagues who voted with Democrats.

"Republicans who voted for the Democrats’ socialist spending bill are the very reason why Americans don’t trust Congress," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, tweeted.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., called the bill "garbage," and argued that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi couldn't get it passed without help from the 13 Republicans. The vote was 228-206, with six Democrats, mainly progressives, voting against it.

HOUSE PASSES BIPARTISAN $1.2 TRILLION INFRASTRUCTURE BILL AFTER PROGRESSIVES DROP OPPOSITION

"RINOS just passed this wasteful $1.2 trillion dollar ‘infrastructure’ bill," Boebert wrote on Twitter. "Time to name names and hold these fake republicans accountable."

"I can’t believe Republicans just gave the Democrats their socialism bill," Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., agreed.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., listed the names of the 13 Republicans who in her words "handed over their voting cards to Nancy Pelosi to pass Joe Biden’s Communist takeover of America via so-called infrastructure."

Kinzinger fires back

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who was one of the Republicans to side with Democrats, jabbed back at Greene for her claim about "communism."

"Infrastructure=communism is a new one," he tweeted. "Eisenhower’s interstate system should be torn up or else the commies will be able to conveniently drive! Red Dawn in real life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., warned his fellow Republicans before the vote: "Vote for this infrastructure bill and I will primary the hell out of you."

The bill, which calls for funding for physical infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, water pipes and broadband internet, will now advance to President Biden’s desk for final approval. Senators already voted 69-30 to approve the legislation in August.