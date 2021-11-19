Expand / Collapse search
Published
House won't vote on Biden spending bill until Friday morning: LIVE UPDATES

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer informed lawmakers the House will adjourn at the conclusion of GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's floor speech. McCarthy is four hours into a scathing address on President Biden's spending bill.

Covered by: Edmund DeMarche and Fox News

3Posts
House to vote on Biden's trillion dollar Build Back Better bill

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

House won't vote on Biden spending bill until Friday morning as McCarthy holds floor

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer informed lawmakers the House will adjourn at the conclusion of GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's floor speech.

McCarthy is nearly five hours into a scathing address on President Biden's spending bill. The House will reconvene at 8 a.m. ET Friday and vote on the Build Back Better Act. -  Thomas Barrabi

Posted by Fox News

Pelosi's office issues fact-check, calls McCarthy speech 'temper tantrum'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office issued a release fact-checking several remarks from GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's ongoing floor speech.

"During this evening’s temper tantrum, Minority Leader McCarthy did everything he could to avoid talking about the deficit reducing, inflation crushing Build Back Better Act.  But he did make unhinged claims about what the American people “don’t want and need," the release said.

McCarthy has been speaking for over four hours, delaying a vote on President Biden's spending bill in the process. -Thomas Barrabi

Posted by Fox News

Live Coverage begins here