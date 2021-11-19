House won't vote on Biden spending bill until Friday morning: LIVE UPDATES
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer informed lawmakers the House will adjourn at the conclusion of GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's floor speech. McCarthy is four hours into a scathing address on President Biden's spending bill.
incoming update…
[VIDEO ID]
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer informed lawmakers the House will adjourn at the conclusion of GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's floor speech.
McCarthy is nearly five hours into a scathing address on President Biden's spending bill. The House will reconvene at 8 a.m. ET Friday and vote on the Build Back Better Act. - Thomas Barrabi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office issued a release fact-checking several remarks from GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's ongoing floor speech.
"During this evening’s temper tantrum, Minority Leader McCarthy did everything he could to avoid talking about the deficit reducing, inflation crushing Build Back Better Act. But he did make unhinged claims about what the American people “don’t want and need," the release said.
McCarthy has been speaking for over four hours, delaying a vote on President Biden's spending bill in the process. -Thomas Barrabi
Live Coverage begins here