Remembering Vin Scully: Late sports broadcast legend slammed socialism during 2016 MLB game

In the wake of the death of sports broadcasting legend, Vin Scully, social media users have been flocking to a viral clip from a 2016 L.A. Dodgers baseball game in which the commentator verbally annihilated socialism.

In the short clip, Scully – who died on Tuesday at the age of 94 – made some blunt remarks on the failures of socialism, in particular the failures of the socio-economic system in Venezuela, during an MLB game between the L.A. Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. The video was shared by sports commentator Clay Travis to his Twitter page on August 3 to mark Scully's passing.

"Socialism failing to work as it always does," Scully commented. "This time in Venezuela," he continued.

"You talk about giving everybody something free and all of a sudden there’s no food to eat," Scully remarked, savaging both the Venezuelan government which ushered in socialism under Hugo Chavez, and also providing a modest rebuke at Democratic socialists here in the United States.

As the Dodgers pitcher lined up for his throw, Scully continued admonishing socialism and the predatory elites in Venezuela. "And who do you think is the richest person in Venezuela?" he asked. "The daughter of Hugo Chavez. Hello," he stated, answering himself.

He then nonchalantly returned to commenting on the game, "Anyway, 0-2."

Scully's legendary career in sports broadcasting included calling the game when Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974, and pitcher Sandy Koufax’s perfect game in 1965. He was the Dodgers' main broadcaster from 1950 until his retirement in 2016, at the age of 88.

Scully also called NFL games on CBS from the mid-seventies through the early 1980s.

Though usually reticent to discuss politics, Scully spoke about his political views on other occasions. At an event in Pasadena California in 2017, he declared he would never watch another NFL game again in response to players protesting the national anthem ahead of playing.

"And it's not that I'm some great patriot. I was in the Navy for a year. Didn't go anywhere. Didn't do anything. But I have overwhelming respect and admiration for anyone who puts on a uniform and goes to war," he said at the time. Scully added, "So the only thing I can do in my little way is not to preach. I will never watch another NFL game."

