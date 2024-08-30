‘Reagan’ movie trashed by liberal film critics as ‘worshipful’ ‘propaganda,’ but reviewers loved Obama tribute

A new film out in theaters this weekend exploring the life of former President Ronald Reagan has been overwhelmingly rejected as "worshipful" "propaganda" by liberal film critics.

Although "Reagan," starring Dennis Quaid, seemed to be well received by audiences with a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes as of Friday, it only had a 26% critic score.

Far-left media outlet The Daily Beast didn't hold back in trashing the film as "the worst movie of the year."

"You may have suspected that this MAGA-tinged hagiography would be absolute trash, but it turns out you didn’t think low enough," entertainment critic Nick Schager wrote.

"Regardless of how you feel about Ronald Reagan the president, most will be united in finding this biopic a preachy, plodding, graceless groaner," he added.

"Considering its ceaseless hero worship, it’s unsurprising that Reagan concludes with an Alzheimer’s-afflicted Reagan riding off into the sunset. Yet for all the effort it expends trying to sell the late president as the embodiment of American virtue, McNamara’s film is so ungainly and transparent that it plays like embarrassing propaganda," the scathing review concluded.

Washington Post critic Ty Burr also called the film "rosy and shallow," and "pop-culture propaganda."

"The faithful for whom ‘Reagan’ was made aren’t likely to see that it’s a hagiography as rosy and shallow as anything in a Kremlin May Day parade. As pop-culture propaganda — popaganda, if you will — the movie’s strictly for true believers. As history, it’s worthless," Burr added.

Variety's "Reagan" review was less brutal than others but still characterized it as a "blatantly worshipful biopic."

The Hollywood Reporter critic Stephen Farber similarly summarized the film as an "overly reverential tribute to a controversial politician."

While critics scorned the film which warmly portrayed the beloved Republican president, 2016's "Southside with You," a romantic film about former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama's first date, was celebrated by critics.

The film received rave reviews and a 91% score by critics (71% audience).

The New Yorker hailed the "authentic joy" of the film, while Rolling Stone said the Obama film "casts a magic spell by blending budding love with fierce intelligence."

Conservative movie reviewer Christian Toto, host of The Hollywood in Toto podcast, told Fox News Digital that while film critics can rightfully trash or praise any film they choose, "the near universal disdain for ‘Reagan’ speaks to something else."

"And the various times the word ‘hagiography’ appears as a slur is just one clue," he continued. Toto drew a contrast to how critics have received biopics on famous liberal figures:

"Film critics, by and large, lean relentlessly to the left, and they let that flavor their reviews. So, when a Michael Moore film hits theaters, the response will be glowing, by and large, regardless of the content. The recent projects tied to progressive heroes like President Barack Obama ('Southside with You') and Ruth Bader Ginsberg ('RBG') are similarly hailed even by those who use the term ‘hagiography,’" he continued.

"'Reagan,’ which unabashedly praises both Ronald Reagan and his legacy, is seen through a radically different lens," he said.