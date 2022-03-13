Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Former NYT contributor killed, other journalists wounded by Russian fire, Kyiv police say

Former New York Times contributor Brent Renaud killed in Kyiv

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Mayor of Kyiv on Russian invasion: 'We are ready to defend our city' Video

Mayor of Kyiv on Russian invasion: 'We are ready to defend our city'

Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv, and his brother Wladimir Klitschko joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the latest on the war and their readiness to fight for freedom.

Ukrainian national police said Sunday an American journalist was killed and at least two others were wounded when they came under fire by Russian forces near the capital city of Kyiv. 

The Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Region tweeted photos Sunday purportedly showing a bloodied journalist, his U.S. passport, and his press badge enclosed in a U.S. peacekeeper holder. 

Both documents bore identification photos and the name Brent Renaud. 

The press badge was labeled New York Times and listed names of a senior and executive producers for Renaud and the address of the New York City office for The Gray Lady. 

RUSSIA INTEL OFFICIAL'S REPORTED ARREST REVEALS PUTIN'S WAR FRUSTRATION, EXPERT SAYS: LIVE UPDATES 

"We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death. Brent was a talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years," a New York Times spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Fox News Digital. "Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine. Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago." 

    Director Brent Renaud attends The 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015 in New York City. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

    FILE PHOTO: The New York Times building is seen in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 3, 2020. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo)

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT 

In a video message shared to Facebook, Ukrainian police officer Alexander Bugai said from the scene of the shooting that in addition to 51-year-old Brent being killed, two other correspondents were injured. 

He said the wounded were rescued from the scene and taken to the capital hospital. Their conditions were unknown. A second graphic photo showed what appeared to be a bloodied head wound. 

