'The Five' react to political battle over Supreme Court vacancy after RBG death

Democrats enraged at the prospect of the Senate's Republican majority considering President Trump's forthcoming Supreme Court nominee are like defensive football players asking the offense not to score a touchdown, "The Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld said Monday.

"If you have the ball, you're going to score," he said. "If you control the Senate, of course you're going to score. Imagine the defense would say to you, 'I know you have the ball but it would be really fair if you didn't score'."

DEMS THREATEN TO PACK SUPREME COURT IF TRUMP GETS NOMINEE CONFIRMED

"'No, no, no, no. We have the ball. We are going to score.' At this point, it's idiotic."

Gutfeld went on to describe the controversy as "high drama that's being manufactured to create more discontent. For example, it's kind of obvious that if you control the Senate, you're going to nominate."

Nonetheless, Democrat activists have expressed rage at the prospect Trump will seek to fill Ginsburg's seat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, dozens of protesters banging drums, shouting slogans and flashing lights amassed outside Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., home in Washington in the early morning hours Monday as Capitol Police tried to keep them off the lawmaker’s property.

"We can't sleep so neither should Lindsey," a banner read.

Graham was not in Washington at the time and that the senator "regrets the disturbance caused to his neighbors," a spokesman for Graham said Monday afternoon.