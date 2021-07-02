Raymond Arroyo: The truth about Kamala Harris

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo explained why the White House is worried about Kamala Harris Friday on ‘Fox News Primetime.’

RAYMOND ARROYO: At this point, the only thing Kamala Harris is running for is her life, from the Old Executive Office Building. Look, the real reason they’re worried, and no one has really reported this widely, John McLaughlin did a poll pitting Trump against Kamala Harris. Trump beats her 49% to 45%. That’s why they’re panicking in the West Wing.

Now, Cedric Richmond, the former representative from Louisiana, he’s saying this is a whisper campaign to sabotage her. Well, it’s coming from your White House! And why? Because the coalition that Joe Biden was able to cobble together, they know Kamala will not be able to recreate that.

Remember, when she left the Presidential campaign, she was polling in single digits. She was number six. And as far as support from African Americans, she was getting less support than Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

