Raymond Arroyo: How is any of this helping America's soul?

Raymond Arroyo discussed President Biden's speech where he claimed to be fighting for the "soul" of the nation Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

RAYMOND ARROYO: You heard the president's opening salvo and the campaign season that his party will embrace as they move into the campaign pitch. Essentially, Biden is casting himself as the savior of the nation's soul. With all due respect, if we needed a pope, we'd hold a conclave. But Biden waxed pseudo-spiritual throughout his sermon — address.

The president claims that this is a battle for the soul of the nation. But you can't save the soul by killing the body. And that's what, by any objective measure, Biden's policies have done. Crime is skyrocketing all over the country. Inflation's at a 40-year high. The border is wide open. And this administration has encouraged migrants to risk their lives to enter the country illegally. All that does is strengthen the cartels and human traffickers.

The nation's report card dropped today showing that 9-year-old students are sinking in math and reading, wiping out decades of progress. Our children are more at risk from drugs, violence and dumb curricula than ever before. All of that can be traced to Biden's policies. How is any of that helping America's soul? Pastor-in-chief conveniently ignored those facts, sticking to his old-time religion.

