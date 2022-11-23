Raymond Arroyo: I hope this Thanksgiving, partisanship is not on your menu
Arroyo talks about the administration's biggest 'turkeys' of the year
Raymond Arroyo lays out all the "turkeys" from the Biden administration and media over 2022 on "The Ingraham Angle."
RAYMOND ARROYO: I want to talk tonight about turkeys with extra stuffing that you never asked for. But wider media has done a terrible job serving up undercooked stories with all the trimmings throughout the year. I mean, things are seldom what they seem. For instance, most of you probably think that tomorrow marks the first Thanksgiving when the Pilgrims in 1621 invited the Indians to a feast. Hmm… But one of the biggest turkeys of the year had to be this oft-repeated COVID tale.
