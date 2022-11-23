Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Raymond Arroyo: I hope this Thanksgiving, partisanship is not on your menu

Arroyo talks about the administration's biggest 'turkeys' of the year

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
I give thanks that we still have the freedom to pursue the truth: Raymond Arroyo Video

I give thanks that we still have the freedom to pursue the truth: Raymond Arroyo

Raymond Arroyo runs through the left’s biggest turkeys of 2022 on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Raymond Arroyo lays out all the "turkeys" from the Biden administration and media over 2022 on "The Ingraham Angle."

RAYMOND ARROYO: I want to talk tonight about turkeys with extra stuffing that you never asked for. But wider media has done a terrible job serving up undercooked stories with all the trimmings throughout the year. I mean, things are seldom what they seem. For instance, most of you probably think that tomorrow marks the first Thanksgiving when the Pilgrims in 1621 invited the Indians to a feast. Hmm… But one of the biggest turkeys of the year had to be this oft-repeated COVID tale

LAURA INGRAHAM: AS LIBERALS WHINE, HERE'S MY THANKSGIVING GRATITUDE LIST

President Biden speaks about inflation and supply chain issues in Los Angeles. 

President Biden speaks about inflation and supply chain issues in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP