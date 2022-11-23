Raymond Arroyo: I hope this Thanksgiving, partisanship is not on your menu

Raymond Arroyo lays out all the "turkeys" from the Biden administration and media over 2022 on "The Ingraham Angle."

RAYMOND ARROYO: I want to talk tonight about turkeys with extra stuffing that you never asked for. But wider media has done a terrible job serving up undercooked stories with all the trimmings throughout the year. I mean, things are seldom what they seem. For instance, most of you probably think that tomorrow marks the first Thanksgiving when the Pilgrims in 1621 invited the Indians to a feast. Hmm… But one of the biggest turkeys of the year had to be this oft-repeated COVID tale.

LAURA INGRAHAM: AS LIBERALS WHINE, HERE'S MY THANKSGIVING GRATITUDE LIST

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP