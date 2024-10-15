Rapper slams people trying to 'shame' him to vote for Harris, reveals why he may vote Trump instead

Lord Jamar, a rapper, producer, and actor from shows like "The Sopranos," scorched Vice President Kamala Harris and her supporters during a recent interview and instead praising former President Trump’s leadership.

As the election draws closer, Harris’ campaign sees itself not only vulnerable with men in general, but with Black men, in particular. While Harris has made numerous attempts to gain support from men and Black America, male commentators from radio host Charlamagne Tha God to comedic actor Eddie Griffin have warned that she may not be successful, and that Trump himself has a unique appeal to Black men.

"This woman, to me, is not qualified to run, you know, a Dunkin Donuts or a 7-11, let alone the corporation that we call the United States of America," Jamar, a founding member of Brand Nubian, said in an interview with "The Art of Dialogue" on Saturday.

He went on to argue that Trump’s past service as President of the United States itself debunks liberal fearmongering about him becoming a dictator.

RAPPER 50 CENT SAYS ‘MAYBE TRUMP IS THE ANSWER’ AFTER SEEING NYC GIVE PREPAID CREDIT CARDS TO MIGRANTS

"People want to act like Trump is the worst motherf----- in the world, but guess what? He was already president and all this s--- that you're talking about didn't happen," he said. "He didn't make himself a dictator and this whole s--- about ‘he's going to make himself a dictator’ is really taken so out of context that it's ridiculous. He said he'd make himself a dictator on the first day, you know, to do some - implement some s--- and then, you know, but that was, trust me, said tongue-in-cheek, it was not said seriously."

Harris, he said, gives him greater concern, nicknaming modern Democratic Party policy "Project 2024" and warning he may vote Trump to prevent it.

"Y'all already living in Project 2024 okay? You worried about Project 2025 when they already ran Project 2020 on you with the scamdemic and all that f------ bulls----. Like… what the f--- are y'all really even talking about? Y'all trying to act like… Scare me into thinking that he's so much - so bad that I should just vote for this broad just because?" he said. "But guess what? I feel that she's so bad - I - she's the one that scares me! So I feel that she's so bad that guess what I might just go f--- around and vote for Trump and this is my first time saying this out loud but y'all motherf------ think you're gonna shame somebody or bully a n---- into voting for this b----? Absolutely not."

Jamar said that he isn’t the only one either, and that Black Americans "in the real world" aren’t behind Harris.

HERSCHEL WALKER SAYS OBAMA ‘FORGOT OUR FIGHT FOR RIGHT TO VOTE’ AFTER SCOLDING BLACK VOTERS AGAINST HARRIS

"Trust me the sentiment on the street in the real world is a lot of people are not f------ with this woman. They see right through her, and they're trying to blame it on Black men, but no, I see a lot of Black women that are not f------ with her neither."

In contrast to Harris, he praised Trump for using macho tactics to ensure "no wars" during his presidency.

"Let's keep it real a n---- like Trump. First of all, there was no wars when Trump was in - was the president, how about that? There was no wars going on while Trump was president. This mother------ was doing gangster s--- to n----- like in the Taliban showing them pictures of their house from a satellite," he said.

Jamar summarized the Trump presidency’s message to them as "Touch a hair on an American's head we going to bomb the s--- out of your crib. For 18 months after that no American was touched."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also mentioned a time he sent someone to go interview people at a packed Trump rally in Long Island, and the stark contrast between the Trump supporters versus the anti-Trump protesters outside.

"He said as a Black man he felt no racism whatsoever out there, he was - they actually like… brought him in type of s---, you know what I mean? Like, he felt welcomed to be there by the people that was there," he said. "Who he didn’t feel welcomed by were the demonstrators that were against Trump, they were the ones looking at him like ‘Oh! What are you doing over there!?’"