Charlamagne tha God says young Black man predicted Trump's podcast appearance will get him elected

Charlamagne Tha God revealed on Friday that an anonymous source told him that former President Trump's appearance on a recent podcast was going to get him elected.

A key component of Trump’s media strategy this election has been doing interviews on podcasts to appeal to young male voters. One appearance that made numerous headlines was Trump’s interview on the "Flagrant" podcast, hosted by comedian Andrew Schulz, last week.

"Breakfast Club" radio show co-host Charlamagne spoke candidly with Schulz afterward on their shared "Brilliant Idiots" podcast, saying he heard one response so significant he had to keep the person’s name secret.

"A young, Black man, 20-something years old, I’m not gonna say his name. I should say his name… He comes to me this morning, he turns to me, he goes, ‘Flagrant is gonna get Trump elected,’" Charlamagne said.

Schulz burst out laughing, "The interview was fire, bro, I don’t know what to tell you."

Charlamagne and Schulz went on to discuss how Trump’s off-the-cuff humor is a stark contrast with Vice President Kamala Harris, who Schulz argued is afraid of losing the advantage she believes she has.

"There’s nothing about the poll numbers that we’re seeing right now that should make anybody feel like she’s got this," Charlamagne said, and when a comparison was made to Hillary in 2016 he replied, "I keep telling people this campaign feels more Hillary-ish than it does Obama-ish- than Obama ’08-ish."

During the interview on "Flagrant," Trump had the hosts in stitches numerous times with his irreverent humor, such as when he joked that Biden has one advantage over him.

"He has one ability that I don't have — he sleeps," Trump said. "He can sleep! This guy goes on a beach, and he lays down on one of those 6-ounce [chairs]. They weigh 6 ounces, and he can’t lift it. They're meant for children, young people, and old people to lift. They’re aluminum, you know, hollow aluminum, they weigh very little, and he can't lift."

He later went on to joke, "Somebody convinced him he looks good in a bathing suit, and when you’re 82, typically bathing suits aren’t gonna make you look great."

On The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne recently critiqued the Harris-Walz campaign’s messaging tactics, arguing that their commentary about global politics seems "very out of touch to what’s going on right here in America."

This, he said, is a stark difference from Trump and his running-mate JD Vance, who are "talking about what’s happening here at home and saying things like ‘America First’ and ‘Make America Great Again,’ that messaging sometimes resonates a lot more."

He then corrected himself and said, "Not sometimes, it does resonate a lot more."