Comedic actor Eddie Griffin shredded Vice President Kamala Harris as a "liar" during a podcast, declaring he might support former President Trump.

Griffin, known for films like "Undercover Brother" (2002) and "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" (1999), spoke on his podcast about the two candidates for president, arguing Trump appears to be the lesser evil compared to Harris.

"I don’t know what the f--- you thinking voting for Kamala! She’s a puppet, y’all" he said on Monday. "She has zero experience! Nobody respects her on the world stage."

Griffin also referred to the vice president as "Ka-lyin'-Harris" and asked listeners, "How you gonna vote for a lying stinking b----?"

His message for Harris herself was that "Everybody I talk to don't like you. Ain't nobody gonna vote for you."

But the choices of the two candidates, he said, are noteworthy, "Here’s your choices America, the liar or the crook? I think I might be going with the crook, God d--- it."

Griffin then offered a humorous argument that Trump has certain credentials with the Black community in that "he's got 3 baby mamas, 43 felony cases and counting, selling high-top tennis shoes just like Michael Jordan, got shot just like Tupac… the mothaf----- gonna drop an album next."

Griffin's potential support for Trump comes after he played the Devil in a movie parodying Trump years in office. The IMDb summary of "Bad President" (2021) describes the film as one where, "The devil encourages media personality Donald Trump to run for President of the United States, so he can have a political puppet. But throughout Trump's many gaffes, the devil wonders if he even has a chance of winning."

The film notably featured adult film star and Trump critic Stormy Daniels, who plays herself.