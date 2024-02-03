Rapper 50 Cent says ‘maybe Trump is the answer’ after seeing NYC give pre-paid credit cards to migrants

Famous rapper 50 Cent recently expressed his displeasure over news that New York City is planning to allocate millions of dollars to give migrant families pre-paid credit cards to migrant families.

In a new Instagram post, the rapper even went so far as to say that the policy might even motivate him to vote for former President Donald Trump in 2024.

The "In Da Club" rapper reacted to a New York Post story published Friday reporting on a policy pushed by the Adams administration that will take $53 million and distribute it among asylum-seeking families in the city in the form of pre-paid credit cards.

The Post reported that as the policy rolls out, "it’ll start with a group of 500 migrant families in short-term hotel stays and will replace the current food service offered there, according to City Hall."

It added, "The cards can only be used at bodegas, grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores — and migrants must sign an affidavit swearing they will only spend the funds on food and baby supplies or they will be kicked out of the program."

The amount of money on each card depends on the size of each family, and whether they have any income. The program might provide $1000 a month for a family of four, for example. The cards will reportedly be refilled every 28 days.

50 Cent – whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III – shared a screenshot of the Post’s headline to his Instagram page on Saturday. In his caption for the post, the rapper expressed bewilderment over the policy, calling out Adams and to make sense of things on this issue.

He wrote, "WTF mayor Adams call my phone, I don’t understand how this works. Somebody explain."

He also mentioned how MSNBC host Ari Melber "can’t explain this" to him, adding, "I’m stuck."

50 Cent then provided one last statement, revealing how frustrated this new policy makes him. He added, "Maybe Trump is the answer."

The rapper has mulled over voting for Trump in past elections when faced with a Democratic Party he hasn’t liked.

In 2020, 50 Cent ripped then-Presidential candidate Biden’s tax plan on Instagram, stating, "WHAT THE F---! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT. F--- NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f------ mind."

Several days after that post, however, Jackson III recanted his support for Trump.