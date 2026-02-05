Expand / Collapse search
©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Raphael Warnock likens journalists to pastors as he decries Don Lemon's arrest

Georgia senator appeared on Lemon's YouTube show to discuss journalist's January arrest at Cities Church protest

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Warnock pushes back on Don Lemon arrest, links role of journalists and pastors

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., appeared to link preachers and journalists as he defended Don Lemon amid controversy over his arrest in connection with an anti-ICE protest. 

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., linked preachers and journalists as he defended Don Lemon on Wednesday amid controversy over his arrest in connection with an anti-ICE protest. 

"I'd be interested to hear from these pastors if they want to see a journalist arrested protecting, you know, in their name," Warnock said on Lemon's show.

"That's not something I would want to see as a pastor," he added.

Sen. Raphael Warnock appeared on Don Lemon's program to discuss the latter's arrest. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Lemon was arrested in January for his association with the anti-ICE storming of the Cities Church that took place on Jan. 18. Lemon has claimed he is protected by the First Amendment and was only covering the event as a journalist. 

"Why wouldn't you want to have journalists or protesters arrested?" Lemon asked. 

"Because you know, here's what preachers and journalists have in common," Warnock said. "Our work is to seek the truth and to speak the truth, which makes all of us better."

A memorial for Renee Good and Alex Pretti

A card with images of Renée Good and Alex Pretti lies among flowers and other mementos at a memorial in Minneapolis, Minn., on Jan. 27, 2026. (Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

Warnock also discussed Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent after she allegedly attempted to ram an officer with her vehicle after refusing to exit, as well as the Border Patrol killing of Alex Pretti on Jan. 24.

"They immediately turned Alex Pretti into some kind of domestic terrorist," Warnock said. "They said that he was brandishing a firearm. Well, he did have a firearm on him that he was licensed to carry. And we all saw the video. The only thing he brandished was a camera phone. And so clearly they feel much more threatened by the camera than they did about almost anything else."

Democratic Party Senator Raphael Warnock

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock. (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

