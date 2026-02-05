Raphael Warnock likens journalists to pastors as he decries Don Lemon's arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., linked preachers and journalists as he defended Don Lemon on Wednesday amid controversy over his arrest in connection with an anti-ICE protest.

"I'd be interested to hear from these pastors if they want to see a journalist arrested protecting, you know, in their name," Warnock said on Lemon's show.

"That's not something I would want to see as a pastor," he added.

Lemon was arrested in January for his association with the anti-ICE storming of the Cities Church that took place on Jan. 18. Lemon has claimed he is protected by the First Amendment and was only covering the event as a journalist.

"Why wouldn't you want to have journalists or protesters arrested?" Lemon asked.

"Because you know, here's what preachers and journalists have in common," Warnock said. "Our work is to seek the truth and to speak the truth, which makes all of us better."

Warnock also discussed Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent after she allegedly attempted to ram an officer with her vehicle after refusing to exit, as well as the Border Patrol killing of Alex Pretti on Jan. 24.

"They immediately turned Alex Pretti into some kind of domestic terrorist," Warnock said. "They said that he was brandishing a firearm. Well, he did have a firearm on him that he was licensed to carry. And we all saw the video. The only thing he brandished was a camera phone. And so clearly they feel much more threatened by the camera than they did about almost anything else."

