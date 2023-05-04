Weingarten blasted for claiming her critics are focusing ‘on 2020’, while she’s moving on: 'Full of s---'

Social media users torched teachers’ union boss and COVID-19 school lockdown advocate, Randi Weingarten this week after she claimed her critics were fixating on positions she held in 2020 and ignoring her current work to make America’s education system better.

Twitter users accused Weingarten’s post of trying to deflect from criticism she has been receiving after she was grilled by Republicans during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee.

During the contentious meeting between Weingarten and lawmakers, Republican members accused her of being "instrumental in keeping schools locked down during the majority of the pandemic."

Last week CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings blasted the American Federation of Teachers president to her face for her pro-lockdown policies during the pandemic.

Jennings slammed Weingarten for her insistence at the congressional hearing that she "wanted to reopen schools" saying, "I think you'll find that most parents believe you are the tip of the spear of school closures."

He added, "There are numerous statements you made over the summer of '20 scaring people to death about the possibility of opening schools."

Recent studies show that locking down schools and remote learning have led to severe learning deficits among elementary school students.

On Twitter, Weingarten attempted a new line of deflection against critics making these and similar points – saying they were stuck in the past, while she and her colleagues were blazing ahead and making strides for public education.

"As others want to focus on 2020, our focus is how to help kids now- helping them thrive and overcoming learning loss & loneliness. 4 strategies will help- community schools, hands on/ experiential learning, respecting educators & deepening the parent - teacher partnership," she tweeted.

Weingarten blocked people from replying to her tweet, although users could still quote tweet her post and share their thoughts.

Twitter users did not hold back in their criticism of Weingarten. Some even called her a "child abuser."

Conservative radio host Julie Gunlock did just that. In a tweet grilling Weingarten, Gunlock wrote, "We don’t let child abusers go on to ‘help’ the kids they abused. You’re an evil, unrepentant coward. Go away."

Prominent conservative influencer @Politibunny tweeted, "Look at you trying to change the subject … Randi, we’re never going to let you move on from this. Everything you do or say will always be tied to your actions in 2020 and how you destroyed education for millions and millions of children. That is your legacy."

Physician and activist Azedeh Khatibi ripped the union boss, tweeting, "This leader of huge teacher's union demonstrated incredibly poor judgment during past 3 years. She's now doubling down on ignoring her giant mistakes about kids & COVID. It's called accountability @rweingarten and you are seriously lacking it for these very problems you created."

Marine Corps veteran and film journalist Rick Swift wrote, "You’re full of s---."