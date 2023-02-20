Canadian teacher with giant prosthetic breasts reportedly claims they're 'real’, slams 'body-shaming' online

Canadian transgender teacher Kayla Lemieux, who went viral in September for wearing huge, Z-cup prosthetic breasts to school, reportedly denied accusations that they were fake in a recent interview.

"I’m not wearing prosthetic breasts. These are real," Lemieux reportedly told The New York Post.

"My condition is classified as gigantomastia, which can also be referred to as macromastia or breast hypertrophy," the teacher explained.

Cleveland Clinic defines gigantomastia as a "rare condition" during which one's breasts "become excessively large. It can cause pain, infection, discomfort and issues with body image."

Lemieux fired back directly at allegations that the prosthetic breasts were for show and part of a publicity stunt.

"I identify as a woman. Female. She/her," Lemieux emphasized.

But the teacher also acknowledged that "gigantomastia" was not a common ailment, according to the interview.

"It’s rare, there’s no doubt about it. It affects women on a very rare basis, but in my case, I believe — and my doctor thinks — because I have XX chromosomes as well, that has something to do with it, and hormone sensitivity to estrogen has caused it."

Lemieux has been accused of dressing like a man outside of school, as pictures surfaced of a middle-aged man wearing "men’s sweatpants, trainers, a gray T-shirt and a navy puffer vest without breasts, makeup, glasses or wig" outside of school grounds, per The New York Post.

That outfit was in stark contrast to what Lemieux first went viral for wearing at school — large prosthetic breasts with tight-fitting clothes.

The report caused heads to spin on Twitter, with some political commentators and influencers speculating that Lemieux was putting on the prosthetic breasts as an act.

"The Canadian shop teacher might be the dark knight. Not the hero we need, but the one we deserve," political commentator Ian Miles Cheong tweeted.

Influencer Oli London, who has identified as a gender-fluid trans woman, slammed Lemieux on Twitter.

"The Canadian Trans teacher who sparked outrage for wearing Z Cup prosthetic breasts while teaching children at a school is now claiming they are REAL breasts and they are growing due to a rare medical condition. Just days ago, he was spotted dressed as a man with no breasts!"

It was comments like those that Lemieux took aim at during the interview, calling them insulting.

"People online making comments are basically body-shaming," the teacher reportedly told The Post.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Oakville Trafalgar High School and the Ontario Education Ministry for additional comment but has yet to hear back.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.