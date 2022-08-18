Rand Paul on video of border agents letting migrants through gate: Time for "zero-tolerance" policy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senator Rand Paul said Thursday that anyone caught illegally crossing the southern border should be "immediately placed back on the other side."

The Kentucky Republican joined "Fox & Friends" to react to a new Fox News video showing a locked gate being opened for migrants by border agents.

"The Democrats love illegal immigration, and so they have not been willing to change the laws," he said.

Paul pointed out the hypocrisy that Novak Djokovic is banned from playing in the U.S. Open for refusing the COVID vaccine, but thousands of illegal immigrants are crossing into the country unvaccinated.

MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS AT SOUTHERN BORDER EXCEED 2 MILLION SO FAR IN FY 2022, AS BIDEN-ERA CRISIS CONTINUES

Border Patrol agents on Wednesday opened a gate that had previously been locked by members of the Texas National Guard, in order to allow a number of illegal immigrants deeper into the United States.

Fox News witnessed members of the guard close and lock the gate, which is situated on private property and had previously been open, to deny entry to migrants who had crossed illegally and were expecting to be allowed into the U.S.

The illegal immigrants were then seen standing outside the gate waiting to be allowed in, with the Texas National Guard watching on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul explained his idea for a zero-tolerance policy for illegal immigration.

"Anybody who is caught in the act of coming in should be immediately placed back on the other side. No process, nothing. If you were caught breaking in, not through a normal portal of entry, you should go back on the other side of the river immediately."

Paul suggested a compromise by increasing the methods for lawful immigration in order to crack down on illegal immigration.

"We should put more resources to allow more people to come and apply in a normal fashion at the port of entry. But I would have zero tolerance. And once you did that for about six months, and while I was not opposed to the wall, I think you could do it with helicopters and with maybe 50 stations along the border, and you could have it done in a month."

Fox News' Bill Melugin and Adam Shaw contributed to this report