US Open Tennis
Published

Daniil Medvedev reveals why he wants Novak Djokovic to play US Open

Daniil Medvedev won the US Open last year

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tennis legend John McEnroe talks Serena Williams, Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic Video

Tennis legend John McEnroe talks Serena Williams, Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic

John McEnroe talked to Fox News Digital ahead of an LAFC soccer game in which he called the game with actor Will Ferrell.

Daniil Medvedev definitely wants to see Novak Djokovic play the U.S. Open later this month – at least to watch one more match of the Serbian’s epic rivalry with Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, as of now, won’t be able to play the U.S. Open because the government prohibits foreign travelers from entering the United States unless they are vaccinated against the coronavirus. With the CDC recently changing the guidelines for infected individuals, some have wondered whether the rules would change for players like Djokovic, who recently won another major at Wimbledon.

Medvedev was asked recently whether he would want to see Djokovic compete in Flushing Meadows.

Daniil Medvedev fields questions from the media during the Western and Southern Open on Aug. 14, 2022 in Mason, Ohio.

Daniil Medvedev fields questions from the media during the Western and Southern Open on Aug. 14, 2022 in Mason, Ohio. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

"Yeah, for sure. I cannot do anything. It is the government who sets the rules, so I do not know if it can actually change or not," Medvedev said, via Tennis 365.

"If you ask me, if I would be the decision-maker, sure I want Novak to play. I like it when the tournament (has) the best players in the world."

He added he would "love" to see Djokovic and Nadal square off again. Nadal has 22 Grand Slam titles and Djokovic has 21.

Novak Djokovic returns the ball during an exhibition match.

Novak Djokovic returns the ball during an exhibition match. (Elvis Barukcic/AFP via Getty Images)

"But, if for the government rules, he cannot be there, well, everybody is still going to try to do their best and try to win [the] U.S. Open."

Recently, tennis legend John McEnroe told Fox News Digital it was "BS" that Djokovic couldn’t play as of now and hoped the rules would change in time.

"Well, first of all, I think it’s BS. That’s what I think. I think he should be allowed to play. My personal opinion, as I’ve been vaccinated, I had a booster shot, that’s up to the individual," McEnroe said. "If I were him, and I’m not him, he’s won a lot more majors than me probably because he’s dug in his heels and found the gear, that will, that very few people in any sport have ever found, so that’s part of what’s made him so great, he sticks to his guns. He’s perfectly entitled to make the decision.

"The guy is one of the greatest athletes in any sport. He’s very careful about anything he puts in his body. So, it’s frustrating to see at this point when we’re sitting here and all having a great time at an LAFC soccer game and that he’s not allowed into the country right now because he’s not vaccinated. It’s really unfortunate but that’s the rules we really have right now with the government. I don’t agree with it but c'est la vie at the moment."

Novak Djokovic plays against Aljaz Bedene during the French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2022, in Paris.

Novak Djokovic plays against Aljaz Bedene during the French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2022, in Paris. (Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Medvedev defeated Djokovic last season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.