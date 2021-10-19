Rand Paul: Democrats 'will squeeze' money out of ordinary people

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., blasted Democrats' "lies" about the Infrastructure package, claiming they will "squeeze" as much money as possible from "ordinary people."

INFRASTRUCTURE BILL: NEGOTIATIONS DRAG INTO NIGHT AS PELOSI, BIDEN SCRAMBLE FOR DEAL: LIVE UPDATES

RAND PAUL: The numbers game is fake accounting. They aren’t really whittling down what they are going to spend it on. They are just whittling down how long they are going to count the accounting period to be. So, if it costs $5 trillion over 5 years and they only count $1 trillion, then that is $1 trillion. But that doesn’t make the programs small. The programs are still enormous and over time are going to add up to trillions and trillions and trillions of dollars.

...

The other lie is that this won’t affect anyone over $400,000. If you look at the sifting through our bank accounts and either at $600 level or even a higher dollar level when the IRS goes through all of their bank accounts; All that comes in, all that comes out. 75% of that money is on people making less than $100,000 per year.

...

So, it is a lie that they are only going after rich people. They are going to go after ordinary people and they will squeeze and squeeze more money out of you if they possibly can. But the lie that this is only about going after rich people is frankly not true and they will go after a lot of ordinary people when this thing gets passed.

