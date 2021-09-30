Infrastructure bill: Manchin says he can’t support ‘trillions in spending’: LIVE UPDATES
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Wednesday that he would not support "spending trillions more" on social programs, highlighting an ongoing dispute between the moderate Democrat and party leaders that threatens to derail negotiations on President Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending bill.
In a lengthy statement on the negotiations, Manchin said he has "made clear to the President and Democratic leaders" that it would be the "definition of fiscal insanity" to greenlight more spending despite funding shortages for social security and Medicare. Manchin also cited concerns about the potential impact to inflation and the shaky U.S. economic recovery.
"While I am hopeful that common ground can be found that would result in another historic investment in our nation, I cannot – and will not - support trillions in spending or an all or nothing approach that ignores the brutal fiscal reality our nation faces," Manchin said. "There is a better way and I believe we can find it if we are willing to continue to negotiate in good faith."
House lawmakers voted 219-212, mostly along party lines, in favor of a standalone bill to suspend the borrowing limit. The bill will proceed to the Senate, where Republican lawmakers are expected to vote it down, as they have with two previous Democratic efforts to raise the debt ceiling.
