Rand Paul: This is the greatest threat to our national security

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., warned on "The Ingraham Angle" that spending billions to aid multiple foreign countries simultaneously threatens "the very existence of our currency, and perhaps our country."

"Just as we saw in the run-up to the Iraq war, the big spenders and the big war advocates in Congress are demanding unanimity," host Laura Ingraham said Wednesday. "They want no debate, despite the hundreds of billions of dollars that will fly out the door."

She played a clip of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., calling for the House of Representatives to "take up this national security package and humanitarian relief package immediately, in totality and without delay," and declaring, "It’s time to get back to doing the business of the American people."

"Clapping for Raytheon," Ingraham quipped, referring to the defense contractor company.

She noted that House Republicans remained seated during this call for a massive aid package to both Israel and Ukraine, asking, "Does that really give you any hope for fiscal sanity on the hill?"

Paul appeared more optimistic about new House Speaker Mike Johnson than about Senate Republicans.

"Well you know, the big government Republicans in the Senate have already joined hands with the Democrats over here — they want $100 billion to everyone," he said.

He suggested the new speaker will accomplish sending aid to Israel specifically, but has "unilaterally put the kibosh on the big government sort of wastebasket approach of dumping in another $60 billion for Ukraine."

"I think, actually, it’s going to stop," Paul said.

Ingraham noted that as a country, "we don’t have any money."

"People forget we have to borrow the money or print the money because we don’t have the money."

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate leadership had lunch with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice of the George W. Bush administration and "walked away with a firm commitment to all of these projects being connected together," Ingraham said.

"We’re back to the axis of evil," Ingraham said, appearing to refer to former President George W. Bush’s phrase in his 2002 State of the Union address.

Ingraham asked Paul if he agreed that conflicts in Ukraine and Israel are related, all the while the U.S. border gets a "pittance."

"No, but I would only say they are only related in the sense that they’ll bankrupt our country in sending money everywhere all over the planet," Paul said. "It is probably the greatest threat to our national security if that’s what we are thinking that we’re supposed to do, is to protect our national security. The greatest threat to it is the national debt. We borrowed a trillion dollars in the last three months. It is out-of-control spending, and we are threatening the very existence of our currency, and perhaps our country, by this crazy, profligate spending."

