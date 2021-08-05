Sen. Rand Paul: Nothing more 'authoritarian' than no-fly list for unvaccinated people

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told "Fox & Friends" Thursday that there’s nothing more "authoritarian" than a no-fly list for unvaccinated people. The Kentucky Republican made these comments after a former Department of Homeland Security official argued "vaccinated people should no longer carry the burden for unvaccinated people…" when traveling.

SEN. RAND PAUL: The CDC says you're not supposed to get vaccinated if you've been infected within three months. So what are we going to do? Tell people that can't fly for three months, even according to the CDC?…So it makes no sense. It's complete collectivism, and all of these people, are the same people who hooted and hollered and said ‘Trump is leading us to authoritarianism.’ What could be more authoritarian than a no-fly list for people who disagree with you?

