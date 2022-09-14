Expand / Collapse search
Ramaswamy: Elon Musk paved the way for Twitter shareholders to speak out against censorship practices

Shareholders empowered to exercise their voices can reform the tech world, Ramaswamy says

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
'Nation of Victims' author Vivek Ramaswamy argues shareholders will be the driving force to reform censorship practices in tech companies and social media platforms.

Vivek Ramaswamy, author of the new book "Nation of Victims," argued that Americans who are shareholders of tech companies like Twitter will ultimately play an integral role in reshaping the culture and practices regarding free speech on social media platforms. On "America's Newsroom" Wednesday, Ramaswamy credited Elon Musk for paving the way for those shareholders to express their opinions and impact policies.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: Whether or not Elon Musk ends up completing this acquisition to buy Twitter, I think he has paved the way for shareholders exercising their voice in the boardrooms of these companies. That does not require state action, by the way. So most of the owners of these public companies, including Twitter, are the everyday citizens of this country through other funds managed by BlackRock and State Street and Vanguard that together historically have exercised the vote. I think a lot of everyday citizens can now say, 'You know what, it's my money invested in these companies. I can actually tell these companies myself as a shareholder that I want to see them represent free speech principles rather than censorship principles.' 

