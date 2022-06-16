Elon Musk promotes free speech at Twitter all-hands meeting, says the media 'almost never' gets it right

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk touted free speech principles during Thursday's all-hands meeting with Twitter staff as the billionaire continues his acquisition of the tech giant.

"I think it's essential to have free speech and … be able to communicate freely," Musk said in an edited video of his remarks released by Project Veritas. "If there are multiple opinions … just make sure that we're not sort of driving a narrative."

Musk told staff that in order for the public to "have trust in Twitter," it's "extremely important that there'd be transparency" and that the platform can do a better job at "informing people about serious issues."

ELON MUSK SLAMS TWITTER BIAS AGAINST LIBS OF TIK TOK, ANGERS TAYLOR LORENZ

"How many times had the media gotten it right? I would say almost never," Musk said. "Not never, but almost never."

Twitter CMO Leslie Berland was then seen asking Musk about his "political views," which he described as being "moderate" and that he's "in favor of moderate politics."

"But, you know, allowing people who have, like, relatively extreme views to express their views within the bounds of the law," Musk said. "You know, it's free speech within the context of the law. So I'm not suggesting that we just flout the law because we'll get shut down in that case."

The billionaire then stressed the difference between "freedom of speech" and "freedom of reach," suggesting that he is open to allowing "outrageous things" to be said on the platform that "doesn't get amplified" and get "a ton of reach."

ELON MUSK SLAMS WASHINGTON POST AFTER CHRISTOPHER RUFO ERUPTS ON NEWSPAPER: ‘TREND IS SUPER BAD’

But he reiterated his message of inclusivity among its users.

"I think an important goal for Twitter would really try to include as much of the country, as much of the world as possible," Musk said. "I think the potential is there for Twitter to be accessible to an order of magnitude, more people."

"Let's say the far left 10% and far right 10% were equally upset on Twitter, then that will probably be a good outcome… The standard is much more than not offending people. The standard should be that they're very entertained and informed," he added.

There has been a cultural firestorm ever since Musk was revealed to have become the largest shareholder at Twitter, then his offer to buy the social media company sparked further outrage on the left.

But his buyout has had some bumps along the way as he has threatened to pull his multi-billion-dollar offer while clashing with Twitter over its previous failure to disclose its data pertaining to bots that are on the platform.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Musk has also been stirring the pot on social media, repeatedly slamming Democrats and the media while floating the idea that he would vote Republican for the first time in his life.

This week, Musk revealed that he voted for GOP candidate Mayra Flores, who shocked on Tuesday after flipping Texas's 34th district red after over 150 years of Democratic control.

The tech tycoon also hinted that he would support Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024.