Ramaswamy, Burgum reject Gingrich's claim that 'the race is over,' Trump will be GOP nominee

GOP presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum rejected claims from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich that "the race is over" and former President Donald Trump is the definitive 2024 Republican nominee at this time.

On "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday, Gingrich said Trump will absolutely be the nominee, and that the lower-tier candidates must ask themselves if they want to get behind him or watch President Biden get re-elected.

"There's no middle ground here, I don't think, because you're either going to get Trump as president or are you going to Biden. And Biden's re-election would be a disaster for the country," Gingrich said.

Burgum, polling last among the candidates who qualified for the second GOP primary debate Wednesday on FOX Business, said he has long been told the things he seeks cannot be achieved.

BIDEN'S UAW STRIKE PICKETING BLASTED AS SELF-DEFEATING

He said he was written off as a gubernatorial candidate in the previous North Dakota Republican primary by double digits, but has since found himself in the top job in Bismarck.

Burgum underlined that he was a strong supporter of Trump's in his past two electoral runs, but that he has since been outpolling the former president in the Flickertail State's GOP primary.

"I appreciate Newt's comments, but listen, I've spent my whole life having people tell me what I can't be and can't accomplish. So I'd say get in line with everybody else," Burgum said.

"They said you can't build a global tech company in North Dakota: We built one with 2000 people. We built a $1 billion company. We did it with kids from small town, and we ended up with customers in 132 around the world."

Burgun noted how in 2016, he trailed then-North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem in major primary polls but ended up pulling off an upset, then winning the general election and being re-elected again in 2020.

"I've said all along, I'm going to be voting for the Republican. I'm running against Joe Biden. Joe Biden's policies on the economy, energy, national security, 180 degrees in the wrong direction. And then I've got again, I've got more business experience than the rest of the candidates on stage last night," he added.

NO FOX BUSINESS DEBATE CANDIDATE SUCCESSFULLY BURIED BIDENOMICS: KUDLOW

Burgum said a top issue for him is American energy independence, claiming North Dakota has more production potential than many OPEC nations the U.S. currently buys oil from and adding China's IP theft and influence threats are another major concern.

Ramaswamy also disagreed with the contention Trump's nomination is a lock. He argued Wednesday's debate was somewhat proof the field needs to be pared down, but that he has taken a different tact toward Trump than his opponets.

While former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spent much of the night antagonizing Trump, dubbing him "Donald Duck" for ducking the debate, Ramaswamy said he personally believes the mogul has been the best president in the 21st century.

"Everybody else is making their case versus Trump by bashing him and Monday morning quarterbacking some decision he made. My view is different," he said.

"I acknowledge he was the greatest president of the 21st century so far, but I have something that he doesn't, Laura. And it's really simple. I'm young. I have fresh legs. I'm able to reach the next generation in a way that Trump cannot. That's undeniable – And that's how we're going to take the America First movement to the next level."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ramaswamy said that no matter who wins the GOP primary, the winning message belongs to America First movement championed by Trump, himself and others.

"My whole point is I'm an America first conservative, not a Trump first conservative, and not of a big first conservative. And so I'm the one person in this race. I'm not tearing anybody else down," he added.