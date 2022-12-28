RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: Democrats are ignoring the border while Americans deal with the effects of this crisis

Fox News' Rachel Campos-Duffy blasts President Biden for leaving on vacation while Americans experience chaos at the border on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: Today, Biden's Department of Homeland Security issued a statement saying, "The border is not open and we will continue to fully enforce our immigration laws." What a joke. Really? The White House is doing everything but enforcing immigration laws. Instead, Biden is escaping these problems by heading to the Caribbean. Joe's running away from the problem because this is what he wants to happen: a wide-open, border-causing chaos. And of course, the media is covering for him. They say it isn't a national security crisis, but nearly 100 suspects from the terror watch list were encountered at the southern border. How is that not a national security crisis?

…

Debbie Douglas just faced every homeowner's nightmare when a group of illegals slipped past Border Patrol and attempted to break into her home nearly 50 miles away from the border. The illegals tried kicking in the back door, opening her window, even tried smashing the door to bits. This was the third time illegal immigrants tried to break into Debbie's home and while she escaped harm, her neighbor wasn't so lucky as the illegals successfully broke into her neighbor's home right after this. The Dems are ignoring the border as U.S. citizens are dealing with the real-world effects of this crisis.

