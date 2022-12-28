Expand / Collapse search
RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: Democrats are ignoring the border while Americans deal with the effects of this crisis

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: Today, Biden's Department of Homeland Security issued a statement saying, "The border is not open and we will continue to fully enforce our immigration laws." What a joke. Really? The White House is doing everything but enforcing immigration laws. Instead, Biden is escaping these problems by heading to the Caribbean. Joe's running away from the problem because this is what he wants to happen: a wide-open, border-causing chaos. And of course, the media is covering for him. They say it isn't a national security crisis, but nearly 100 suspects from the terror watch list were encountered at the southern border. How is that not a national security crisis? 

ARIZONA AG BRNOVICH, AFTER SCOTUS WIN ON TITLE 42, SLAMS ‘ANARCHY AND CHAOS’ AT BORDER UNDER BIDEN

President Biden walks to speak to reporters as he and first lady Jill Biden leave the White House and walk to Marine One on the South Lawn on Dec. 27, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

President Biden walks to speak to reporters as he and first lady Jill Biden leave the White House and walk to Marine One on the South Lawn on Dec. 27, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker)

Debbie Douglas just faced every homeowner's nightmare when a group of illegals slipped past Border Patrol and attempted to break into her home nearly 50 miles away from the border. The illegals tried kicking in the back door, opening her window, even tried smashing the door to bits. This was the third time illegal immigrants tried to break into Debbie's home and while she escaped harm, her neighbor wasn't so lucky as the illegals successfully broke into her neighbor's home right after this. The Dems are ignoring the border as U.S. citizens are dealing with the real-world effects of this crisis. 

