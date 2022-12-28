Biden vacations in Virgin Islands as Americans face problems at home

As millions of Americans suffer through a deadly, once in a decade blizzard, President Biden just landed in the U.S. Virgin Islands for yet another vacation with wife, first lady Jill Biden.

The Bidens are set to enjoy downtime in St. Croix's warmer climate through Jan. 2, 2023.

St. Croix is a place that is very familiar to the president. He has vacationed on the island at least since he was vice president. The visit this week is Biden's first as president.

The president and first lady are being accompanied by their daughter Ashley, her husband, and two grandchildren, the Associated Press reported.

Conservatives on Twitter were quick to point out the issues Biden is leaving behind at home, namely the border crisis.

As Biden jets off to soak up some sunshine, the U.S. is still recovering from a deadly winter storm that claimed the lives of at least 28 people in Western New York alone.

Del. Stacey Plaskett, a Democrat who represents the Virgin Islands in Congress, said of the president's visit, "We're tremendously honored."

Plaskett added, "In the past, when he and his family have come, of course sightings of President Biden were almost a thing of legend."

St. Croix is one of three islands incorporating the U.S. territory in the Caribbean.

Due to the pandemic, Biden and his family spent the Christmas and New Year's holidays in 2020 and 2021 at home in Delaware.

