Joe Biden
Published

Biden vacations in Virgin Islands as Americans face problems at home

Issues include the border crisis, inflation and a deadly winter storm

John Salvatore
By John Salvatore | Fox News
US border is in complete chaos, meanwhile Biden is on vacation: NBPC president Video

US border is in complete chaos, meanwhile Biden is on vacation: NBPC president

National Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd and Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts react to the Supreme Court's ruling on Title 42 on 'The Ingraham Angle.' 

As millions of Americans suffer through a deadly, once in a decade blizzard, President Biden just landed in the U.S. Virgin Islands for yet another vacation with wife, first lady Jill Biden.

The Bidens are set to enjoy downtime in St. Croix's warmer climate through Jan. 2, 2023.

St. Croix is a place that is very familiar to the president. He has vacationed on the island at least since he was vice president. The visit this week is Biden's first as president.

The president and first lady are being accompanied by their daughter Ashley, her husband, and two grandchildren, the Associated Press reported.

President Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Biden and his family are traveling to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, to celebrate New Year.

President Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Biden and his family are traveling to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, to celebrate New Year. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

JOE BIDEN WANTS A WIDE OPEN BORDER IN THE US: REP. BYRON DONALDS

Conservatives on Twitter were quick to point out the issues Biden is leaving behind at home, namely the border crisis.

As Biden jets off to soak up some sunshine, the U.S. is still recovering from a deadly winter storm that claimed the lives of at least 28 people in Western New York alone.

Del. Stacey Plaskett, a Democrat who represents the Virgin Islands in Congress, said of the president's visit, "We're tremendously honored."

President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and their grandchildren Natalie and Robert, take a selfie before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, and then on to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. 

President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and their grandchildren Natalie and Robert, take a selfie before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, and then on to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

LABOR LEADER SLAMS BIDEN FOR HIS HYPOCRISY ON UNIONS, SAYS HIS DECISION 'CONTRADICTS EVERYTHING': REPORT

Plaskett added, "In the past, when he and his family have come, of course sightings of President Biden were almost a thing of legend."

St. Croix is one of three islands incorporating the U.S. territory in the Caribbean.

Due to the pandemic, Biden and his family spent the Christmas and New Year's holidays in 2020 and 2021 at home in Delaware.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

