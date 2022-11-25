Expand / Collapse search
RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: Biden would prefer child labor in Africa, as opposed to good paying jobs in US

Child slave mines in Africa are run by China, Rachel Compos-Duffy says

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News' Rachel Campos-Duffy reveals Democrats' green energy agenda fuels child slave labor in Africa on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy asks why nobody is talking about Democrats' green policies being tied to child labor overseas on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: A party that's pro-abortion, pro CRT and pro lockdown can't possibly be pro children. But what if I told you Democrats policies hurt children far beyond our borders? What if I told you that Joe Biden's agenda is fueling child slave labor 8,000 miles away? 

BIDEN'S ENERGY SECRETARY TOOK MEETING WITH BILL GATES IMMEDIATELY AFTER SENATE CONFIRMATION

Let me explain. Since the day Biden took office, the Democrats have had one goal: Go green. Biden shut down our pipelines and started handing out billions to his friends to build solar panels and windmills. They told us if we couldn't afford gas prices, just buy a brand new $67,000 electric car. But what they didn't tell us is how those electric cars are built. Turns out those lithium ion batteries need cobalt, and most of the world's cobalt comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa. Who mines that cobalt? Little kids.

Solar energy panel photovoltaic cell and wind turbine farm power generator in nature landscape for production of renewable green energy is friendly industry. Photo: istock. Biden Photo credit:  Getty Images

That's where solar panels come from. That's where electric cars come from. Child slave labor. Why is nobody talking about this? This is a humanitarian crisis funded by our tax dollars, and who is running these child slave mines? China, of course. They take all that cobalt back to China to build batteries that they sell to us for a premium. Democrats are fine with slave labor if it advances Big Green. 

