Putin only understands strength so it's time for free world to 'step up' and meet this moment: Fmr VP Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence said on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that the time has come for the United States to do more to support Ukraine. Pence said President Zelenskyy demonstrated courage and inspired the world with his address to Congress and that Vladimir Putin must pay for his actions against Ukraine.

MIKE PENCE: The world's been inspired by President Zelenskyy. When I met him two years ago, we actually spent time together in Poland. We spoke after that, and I saw at that time his strength, his poise. But what the world has seen is a man standing courageously in the gap for his people. And I think the words that he expressed today to the United States of America can be summarized in simply a message that the people of Ukraine are suffering, and we need to do more. And I believe that we will do more. I believe that it's important that we heed his call for additional sanctions, that we economically isolate Putin. There is one person to blame for this invasion: it's Vladimir Putin. And Putin must pay for the violence…

I think it's time that we transferred the MiGs, that we gave them the anti-aircraft systems. And I also believe the time has come for a 21st century Berlin airlift. When I was on the border of Ukraine just last week, I heard over and over again the practical needs the people are facing: food, water, medicine. And I think it's time for the free world to step up and work together to make sure that the people of Ukraine have the wherewithal to defend themselves and also to take care of themselves and their families amidst this violence. They've shown incredible courage. You saw President Zelenskyy demonstrate that courage in words today as well. But I think the time has come for us to do more, to give them more of the ability to defend themselves and to give them the support that they need in this hour of need.

