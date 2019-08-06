Protesters gather outside McConnell's Kentucky home, one calls for his stabbing 'in the heart'

A group of protesters supporting gun control gathered outside the home of Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. where one expressed that someone should "stab the motherf---er in the heart."

The protest took place on Sunday night in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. McConnell is currently recovering from a fall he had over the weekend, leaving him with a fractured shoulder.

Approximately 25 demonstrators stood on the sidewalk near McConnell's Louisville home, shouting "No Trump, no KKK, no Fascist USA!" while others called him names like "Murder Turtle" and made loud noises by banging objects and dragging a shovel back and forth on the ground as a group of security personnel stood between the protestors and the home, WLKY reported.

“The b---- is home — we keep seeing the lights go on and off,” another protester can be heard shouting. “This h-- really thought he was going to get ready to be at home after he hurt his little punk ass shoulder. B----, don’t nobody give a f---! F–k your thoughts and prayers, Mitch. F--- you, f--- your wife, f--- everything you stand for. ”

Louisville Metro Police told the New York Post that the demonstrators were "protesting peacefully." The force added that they "are assisting Capitol Police."

A video clip of one of the protesters' live streams on Facebook went viral.

A male protester is heard in the clip saying that "hopefully" someone out there has a "voodoo doll." The female protester appears to agree. "Just stab the motherf**ker in the heart, please," she says.

“We’re out here because [McConnell] wants thoughts and prayers, when another white man massacres people,” the protester later adds.

The hashtag "#MassacreMoscowMitch" was also dominating on social media on Monday night.

Multiple Democrats, including Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, have been calling on McConnell to bring a vote to a gun control bill that was passed by Democrat-controlled House back in February. The Senate majority leader declined to bring forward the bill but said Monday that he’s willing to consider “bipartisan” solutions in the wake of the mass shootings as long as those measures don't infringe “on Americans’ constitutional rights.”

“Today, the president called on Congress to work in a bipartisan, bicameral way to address the recent mass murders which have shaken our nation,” McConnell said in a statement. “Senate Republicans are prepared to do our part.”

This isn't the first time the Senate Majority Leader has been confronted by protesters. Last October, a man yelled at McConnell as he dined with his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, at a Louisville restaurant.