Diners confront Mitch McConnell at restaurant, get told to ‘leave him alone’ by others

A small group of angry diners confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at a restaurant Friday night, but were met with calls from other customers to leave the Kentucky Republican alone.

Video obtained by TMZ shows at least one diner berating McConnell on issues such as Social Security at a restaurant in Louisville. The video starts with him yelling at McConnell and arguing with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao -- to whom McConnell is married. The outlet reported that four men first confronted McConnell.

“Oh yeh, why don’t you get out of here? Why don’t you leave our entire country,” the protester tells the couple.

As Chao argues with the protester, McConnell appears nonplussed and sips on a drink. But other diners begin yelling at the protester, telling him to “leave him alone” and making shoo-ing gestures.

“They’re going to come for Social Security,” he told the other diners, before appearing to be approached by staff.

According to TMZ, the woman who recorded the incident said the protester slammed his fists on McConnell’s table and threw food out of the restaurant after accusing McConnell of killing people with his views. McConnell reportedly later thanked some of the supporters and shook their hands.

McConnell’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment from Fox News.

The incident marks the latest hounding of a Republican or Trump administration official from a restaurant. Last month Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was forced out of a restaurant by protesters angry at his support of the confirmation of now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

McConnell and Chao were confronted by protesters earlier in the year as they left an event at Georgetown University. Chao stood up to the protesters and told them to “leave my husband alone.”

In July, McConnell was confronted by more protesters as he left a restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. Protesters reportedly yelled “abolish ICE” and “no justice, no peace.”

“I see what they did here. They waited until Elaine wasn’t around,” McConnell subsequently tweeted.

