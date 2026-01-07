Prominent Pittsburgh newspaper that previously endorsed Trump to shutter this year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the most prominent swing state newspapers in the country that once endorsed President Donald Trump will shutter later this year.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette announced Wednesday that it will cease operations May 3.

In an article published on its website, the Post-Gazette said that its parent company Block Communications Inc. "lost more than $350 million in cash operating the newspaper" and that the company said that the declining revenue local journalism has suffered is "no longer sustainable."

The Block family expressed regret about its decision in a statement to the Post-Gazette, saying it is "proud of the service the Post-Gazette has provided to Pittsburgh for nearly a century."

Founded in 1927, The Post-Gazette marked the consolidation of The Pittsburgh Post and Pittsburgh Gazette Times. The paper began rolling back its print editions in 2018, eventually printing just twice a week.

The Post-Gazette, which backed President Barack Obama in both 2008 and 2012, offered its endorsement to Trump during the 2020 election after it refrained from making an endorsement in 2016.

At the time, the Post-Gazette told readers that Trump "is not Churchill, to be sure, but he gets things done."

"This newspaper has not supported a Republican for president since 1972. But we believe Mr. Trump, for all his faults, is the better choice this year," the Post-Gazette editorial board wrote in Oct. 2020. "We respect and understand those who feel otherwise. We wish that we could be more enthusiastic and we hope the president can become more dignified and statesmanlike. Each American must make up his or her own mind and do what he or she thinks is best for the community and the republic. Vote your conscience. And, whatever happens, believe in the country."

The Post-Gazette, like several other prominent newspapers, refrained from making a presidential endorsement during the 2024 election cycle.

There has been declining revenue in local journalism, particularly print newspapers, across the country in recent years as consumers increasingly get their news from digital media.

