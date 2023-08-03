Progressive journo Ana Kasparian unleashes on left’s obsession with ‘garbage’ identity politics: 'I'm done'

During a discussion on feminism and the concept of women in the workforce vs. staying at home, progressive pundit for "The Young Turks," Ana Kasparian took a beat to chastise the left's obsession with identity politics.

Kasparian argued that the "garbage" political topic distracts the country from real concrete issues that need solving and promotes further conflicts among Americans.

Her forceful stance against identity politics reflected her growing skepticism of the left’s political priorities, a development she admitted to her audience she is going through.

CNN REPORTER BURGLARIZED A THIRD TIME WHILE COVERING RAMPANT CRIME IN THE BAY AREA

The co-host’s tangent popped up while she and co-host Cenk Uygur discussed feminism and differing views of women’s role in the economy and the home.

Uygur had been making the point that the debate conservatives and liberals have been having over whether women should be in the workforce or at home was a distraction from the "actual issue, which is that everyone has to go work, men, women, etc. You both have to go work because, otherwise you can’t make enough money because corporations have taken everything from us."

He added, "They’re getting the men and the women to fight each other instead of noticing that they’re wages did not keep up with productivity, and that their wages should be $10 per hour higher than they are today."

Kasparian then took her dig at the fight over feminism, condemning it as more time-wasting over "identitarian" politics.

She said, "The biggest ‘change’ that some of you might have noticed with me is that I’m done with the identitarian garbage. I’m done with it. It is a giant distraction."

The co-host continued, shaming the left for getting caught up in these discussions when they’re supposed to be pushing societal progress. "And the more we focus on it – and it’s definitely very obvious to me when it comes to the left, the people who are supposed to be fighting for a better economic system, better economic conditions, better working conditions, all of that stuff pushed aside. ‘Let’s focus on the identitarian stuff.’"

PSAKI HYPES TRUMP INDICTMENT AS BOOK CLUB ASSIGNMENT: 'ENCOURAGE YOUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS TO READ IT'

Kasparian added that "the identitarian stuff by nature divides us and leads to more fights, more conflict, even among us. But that’s the point."

She then turned it back over to Uygur, stating, "Anyway, sorry, that’s a little bit of a tangent, but I had to get that out."

Kasparian, who has been a diehard progressive for years, has recently been calling out the left over identity politics games. In March, the "Young Turks" co-host blasted the left for using the term "birthing person" to identity biological women. She tweeted, "I'm a woman. Please don't ever refer to me as a person with a uterus, birthing person, or person who menstruates. How do people not realize how degrading this is? You can support the transgender community without doing this s--t."

She doubled down the next month after receiving backlash for the post, adding another tweet, which read, "[Laughing out loud]! The meltdowns over wanting be referred to as a woman rather than a ‘birthing person’ is pretty wild."

She added, "I’ll never apologize for that, especially as biological woman who has had a f---ing lifetime of being told I’m less than."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP