Liberals melt down after far-left journalist blasts 'birthing person' language: 'Oh f--- off'

A far-left media host sparked a food fight on Twitter after she enraged liberals by criticizing "birthing persons" language.

Progressives turned on "The Young Turks" Ana Kasparian after she called transgender "inclusive" language "degrading" to women.

"I'm a woman. Please don't ever refer to me as a person with a uterus, birthing person, or person who menstruates. How do people not realize how degrading this is?" she blasted.

"You can support the transgender community without doing this sh--," Kasparian added.

Her tweet blew up Twitter, drawing 13 million views in less than 24 hours. Offended progressive journalists and transgender activists accused Kasparian of being "right-wing."

"Didn’t realize TYT [The Young Turks] was right-wing now," one progressive activist commented.

"Oh f--- off with this stupid made up bullsh--. Trans folks are having their existence criminalized in state after state and you want to whine about this sh--," liberal writer and civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo tweeted.

"Get a grip." a transgender journalist and MSNBC contributor Katelyn Burns slammed.

Mike Figueredo, host of a leftist political news show, claimed Kasparian was using a play "right out of the right's anti-trans 'war on women' playbook."

Other liberals claimed "The Young Turks" host was getting upset over a fake problem.

Progressive attorney Justin Kollar tweeted, "Literally no one on earth is telling you that you cannot call yourself a woman or that they won’t refer to you as a woman. A completely made up problem."

"No one is doing this unless speaking in a group that is gender expansive," author Melissa Anelli responded before calling Kasparian's remarks a "logical fallacy."

A progressive psychologist for transgender youth also was skeptical of Kasparian's tweet.

"Who called you that? I’ve only ever heard that used when referring to a population, not an individual person. Obviously, those terms are meant to be precise to include all people who meet one of those characteristics, when needing to discuss a relevant topic," Jack Turban tweeted.

Kasparian's commentary also prompted conservative support and mockery.

"A sensible, mainstream take... that is going to absolutely trigger the sh-- out of Very Online progressives," libertarian journalist Brad Polumbo responded.

"Your side is going to roast you now. I hope you're ready for the tolerance," British rapper Zuby replied.

"Your comment section has turned into a lunatic asylum. Some people just can’t accept your remarks," journalist Ian Miles Cheong replied.

Virginia state delegate Nick Freitas referenced the infamous exchange between Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson at her confirmation hearing to ridicule Kasparian's media outlet.

"What's a woman? Asking for TYT viewers," he tweeted.