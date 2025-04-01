Planned Parenthood apologizes for 'inadvertently' giving sexually explicit coloring book to children

Planned Parenthood apologized for "inadvertently" giving sexually explicit coloring books to kids at a Kentucky museum event in March.

"We have learned that a staff member inadvertently distributed an item that wouldn’t typically be used in a setting like this event…we apologize for this error and are reviewing our internal protocols," an updated Friday statement attributed to Planned Parenthood and posted on the Kentucky Science Center’s Facebook page, reads.

The coloring book , advertised as "Planned Parenthood's first ever adult coloring and activity book, created for their annual National Conference," was illustrated by Bethany Robertson and Sarah Sandman, and given to kids aged 8 through 13, WDRB reported , during an event on March 21.

The coloring book included pictures of male and female genitalia, pages which appeared to show birth control pills, an IUD, and an activity page called "Sex Libs," with fill-in-the-blank sentences including, "The first time I ever put on a condom" and "My favorite way to put on a condom."

It also includes a word search with words such as, "abortion," "clitoris," "IUD," "labia" and "consent."

In the updated statement Friday on the Kentucky Science Center’s Facebook page, they stated, "Our mission is, and always has been, to inspire a love of science through education and we regret that the adult-oriented coloring book was distributed and are taking ownership of this issue by reinforcing our processes to prevent it from happening again."

The original March 26, 2025 post on the Kentucky Science Center’s Facebook page says that "We sincerely apologize for the distribution of a Planned Parenthood coloring book at our recent Health & Wellness Days event. Planned Parenthood provided this material without our consent and it does not reflect our policies or the intended content for the event."

The center added that "We deeply regret the harm this caused. We are taking immediate steps to ensure that all materials distributed at our events are thoroughly reviewed in advance and this partner is no longer welcome at the Science Center."

Fox News Digital reached out to both the Kentucky Science Center and Planned Parenthood for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

