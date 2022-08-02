Lila Rose confident US 'trending for life' despite Kansas setback: We 'have the truth on our side'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Live Action founder and president Lila Rose spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital on Tuesday as Kansas residents voted not only on primary candidates in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races, but also on an amendment that would affirm the state's Constitution doesn't enshrine abortion access.

The Value Them Both amendment has been a target of scrutiny from the pro-choice camp and a cause for optimism among pro-life Americans and groups like Live Action — a nonprofit dedicated to ending abortion and building a culture of life.

After the results, Rose told Fox News Digital: "Every person deserves the right to life, and human life begins at the moment of fertilization. Our law will not be justice until it reflects that reality."

"The media and the abortion industry worked overtime for months spreading lies and disinformation in Kansas, spending millions to influence the vote," she continued. "This result in Kansas is disappointing, but the pro-life movement will still achieve victory because we have the truth on our side, and we will work relentlessly until abortion is both illegal and unthinkable."

"[A]t the end of the day, there is no right to kill — there is a right to life," Rose said earlier in the day. "And what this amendment does… is simply assert that there is a right to protect children in the state and that the legislature can pass laws to protect children and to regulate abortion."

Value Them Both is only the latest in a national trend toward greater support for the sanctity of life, she said.

The Dobbs v. Jackson decision, in which the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Mississippi's assertion states have the right to regulate abortion, allowed Kansas' action, Rose said every state should now legislatively move toward "complete legal protection that every child deserves."

In response to countervailing actions in states like New York, where Gov. Kathy Hochul declared the state a "safe harbor" for those seeking abortions, Rose suggested if voters come to realize the "extremism" of pro-abortion politicians, they will reject them.

"It really comes down to an information battle," she said. "And as we saw in Kansas, you know, the pro-abortion side is out there with multi-millions spreading disinformation online and using frenzied pro-abortion media to spread disinformation."

"So if we're successful at educating people about what these laws actually do to protect children and about the humanity of the child, and the risks of abortion, I think many voters will reject the extreme pro-abortion policies of the Left."

The abortion issue has been center to several GOP gubernatorial primary races across the country, where devoutly pro-life candidates Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, Dan Cox in Maryland and Tudor Dixon in Michigan won their respective contests.

Without speaking to any particular race, Rose downplayed assertions that having staunchly pro-life candidates on the general election ballot will have the inverse effect of animating pro-choice voters to come out and support Democratic challengers.

"I think there is also a very active pro-life movement that will vote and that are going to reject pro-abortion candidates," she said.

"It is motivating for the pro-life side," she continued, adding many pro-life candidates have attractive economic platforms accompanying that issue, suggesting they are a bigger appeal than not to inflation-weary voters on all sides.

"I think the combination of the pro-abortion extremism that they're trying to use — like Gavin Newsom [in California] — his economic policies are just terrible… but he's using abortion and his extremism on abortion from sort of like a winning token. It's not going to work for him, I don't think, long-term."

Rose also responded to the Department of Justice suing Idaho over its own statewide abortion restriction legislation.

The Gem State's law prohibits abortion except in cases of rape or incest, and Attorney General Merrick Garland argued Tuesday it violates the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, requiring doctors to provide stabilizing treatment.

Garland bristled when pressed by Fox News correspondent David Spunt, denying the action is "going around the Supreme Court."

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Rose said the Justice Department's argument is unfounded.

"What the Supreme Court did in overruling Roe v. Wade was [what] you could call a compromise between the pro-abortion and the pro-life side — it wasn't full justice," she said.

"So for the DOJ to indicate in any way that states can't have legal protections for children, like Idaho, which is exactly what the Supreme Court just ruled, it's ludicrous. And they're not going to go far with that. That's political posturing from the Department of Justice to try to appease the most extreme pro-abortion part of their base, which is a very small minority in this country."

"Most Americans want abortion restrictions. Half of America identifies as pro-life. So that's not going to, I don't think, win any brownie points for the [Biden] administration long-term."

"Overall, I think the country's trending for life," she said. "It's moving toward life in both its laws and I think in the hearts and minds of many people."

Fox News' Paul Best and Sydney Shea contributed to this report.