Princeton University students perform feminist musical titled ‘To All the Babies I’ve Killed Before’

Princeton University students featured a feminist musical called "To All the Babies I’ve Killed Before: A Love/Hate Letter to Storytelling" over the weekend, a play which, in its title, presumably alludes to pro-choice messaging.

The play, written by history and theater major Jenni Lawson, a senior at the university, saw a three-day run at the institution's Drapkin Studio beginning last Friday.

Its title, evocative of abortion discourse, is a thespian reference to "sometimes you have to kill your babies," another way of addressing the process of omitting content from useless storylines in writing.

According to a program description, the story focuses on "the challenges of being heard and cultivating self-empowerment as a queer, cognitively-disabled (ADHD) woman in artistic spaces that traditionally center archaic, western, patriarchal narratives grounded in firm structures of storytelling and comedy."

The program continues, elaborating on the role of agency in women's reproductive health, particularly focusing on the lack of access to certain types of care brought on by "legislative proposals in many states," presumably referring to red states which have implemented restrictions on abortion following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Supreme Court ruling from last June.

"Questions of agency and womanhood have, of course, long plagued our society in more ways than just artistic expression," the program reads.

"Today, in the U.S., more than 19 million women live in contraceptive deserts, lacking access to affordable reproductive healthcare, and legislative proposals across many states threaten to exacerbate this disparity even further."

Though the play's title allegedly focuses on the artistic reference of killing bad ideas, the play program posted on Princeton's Lewis Center for the Arts webpage includes a link to view information about reproductive care through Planned Parenthood and encourages readers to donate to their local Planned Parenthood organization of Northern, Central, and Southern New Jersey.

The play featured a warning for viewers, noting it contained "references to body dysmorphia and eating disorders, vehicular assault, references to and depictions of physical assault, and gunshot sounds."

Lawson, the play's author, was also listed among the play's cast members.

Fox News Digital reached out to Princeton University for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Fox News Digital has also reached out to National Right to Life, Americans United for Life and Students for Life of America for comment.

Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life Committee, responded with the following statement:

"It’s sad that abortion is being used in such a lighthearted manner in a "zany…musical comedy extravaganza" in a student production at Princeton University. Abortion is the deliberate destruction of innocent human life and should not be fodder for comedy."