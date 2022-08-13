Princeton University course says that 'far right activists' are using 'free speech' to justify 'hate speech'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Princeton University course description states that "far right activists" are using "free speech" in an attempt to justify "hate speech."

The course, titled "Current Issues in Anthropology: Liberalism, Racism & Free Speech," asks if "understandings of free speech changed over time as countries authorize speech differently."

"In the U.S. and Europe, far right activists use ‘free speech’ to justify hate speech," the course description states. "How have Western histories of racism and colonialism shaped what counts as acceptable speech, particularly if violence ensues?"

The course is taught by Princeton University visiting professor of anthropology, Sindre Bangstad.

According to the course page on the Princeton University website, one of the books on the reading list is titled "Is Free Speech Racist?" by Gavin Titley.

Campus Reform first reported on the course.

The course will also use "comparative studies of racist and Islamophobic hate speech" to take a look at "different cultural approaches to managing speech and how these rules are contested/challenged by popular countermobilizations," according to the course description.

"We theorize intersections of racism, liberalism, speech from scholars of post-colonialism, anti-black racism, and feminist theory," the course description also states.

Abigail Anthony, a Princeton University student, told Campus Reform that she hopes the course will provide various perspectives.

"The syllabus is currently unavailable, but I hope it offers competing perspectives on the issues of free speech and hate speech; otherwise, education verges on indoctrination," Anthony said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Princeton University and the professor teaching the course.