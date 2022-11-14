Princeton University offers classes on 'BDSM,' 'Fetishism and Decolonization'

Princeton University is offering multiple courses on gender, sexuality and race for the spring 2023 semester, according to the university’s online published course catalog.

Classes such as "Black + Queer in Leather: Black Leather/BDSM Material Culture," "FAT: The F-Word and the Public Body" and "Anthropology of Religion: Fetishism and Decolonization" will be offered to students in the spring.

"Black + Queer in Leather: Black Leather/BDSM Material Culture," which is taught by Lewis Center for the Arts lecturer Tiona Nekkia McClodden, "will explore the material culture of this community from three perspectives: Architecture + Location, Visual Artists and Exhibitions, and Black Queer BDSM communities." BDSM is "sexual activity involving such practices as the use of physical restraints, the granting and relinquishing of control, and the infliction of pain," according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

The sample reading list includes books such as "Sensational Flesh: Race, Power, and Masochism" by Amber Jamilla Musser, "The Color of Kink: Black Women, BDSM, and Pornography" by Ariane Cruz, "The Black Body In Ecstasy: Reading Race, Reading Pornography" by Jennifer C. Nash and "Fetishism as Cultural Discourse" by Emily Apter & William Pietz (Eds.).

"FAT: The F-Word and the Public Body," another class offered by Princeton, is taught by Judith Hamers, a dance professor at the Lewis Center for the Arts and American Studies, will look at the "f-word" and "will examine the changing history, aesthetics, politics, and meanings of fatness using dance, performance, memoirs, and media texts as case studies."

Suggested reading includes "Queering Fat Embodiment" by Cat Pause, et. al. and "The Neoliberal Diet: Healthy Profits, Unhealthy People" by Gerardo Otero.

Another course, the "Anthropology of Religion: Fetishism and Decolonization," taught by research scholar Milad Odabaei, "introduces students to the anthropology of religion and a key debate of the field on the fetish."

"Students will learn about the colonial history of the study of religion and the role of fetishism therein," the course description reads. "They will gain the tools to critically intervene in ongoing conversations about race, sexuality, cultural difference, and decolonization by becoming familiar with debates on fetishism in anthropology, critical theory, and Black and queer studies."

Reading includes "On the Worship of the Fetish Gods" by Charles De Brosses, "The Fetishism of Commodities and the Secret Thereof" by Karl Marx, "Fetishism" by Sigmund Freud and "The Fetish Revisited: Marx, Freud, and the Gods Black People" by J. Lorand Matory.

Classes at Princeton have garnered attention in recent months, including a course titled "Current Issues in Anthropology: Liberalism, Racism & Free Speech," which was advertised in the course catalog for the fall semester.

"In the U.S. and Europe, far right activists use ‘free speech’ to justify hate speech," the course description stated. "How have Western histories of racism and colonialism shaped what counts as acceptable speech, particularly if violence ensues?"

One of the books on the sample reading list was titled "Is Free Speech Racist?" by Gavin Titley.

The cost of attending Princeton for the 2022-2023 school is an estimated $79,540, which includes $57,410 for tuition, a $10,960 room charge, a $7,670 board rate and $3,500 in estimated miscellaneous expenses.

Princeton University did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.